Overview of Dr. Nassir Azimi, MD

Dr. Nassir Azimi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Medical School|Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, Nh and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Azimi works at Azimi Cardiovascular Institute in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.