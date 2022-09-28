Overview of Dr. Nastran Hashemi, MD

Dr. Nastran Hashemi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Hashemi works at Office in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.