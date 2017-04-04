See All Urologists in Yuma, AZ
Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD

Urology
4.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Yuma, AZ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD

Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chulamorkodt works at Yuma Urology Center Pllc in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chulamorkodt's Office Locations

    Yuma Pulmonary Associates LLC
    2275 S Elks Ln, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 341-1900
    Yuma Urology Center
    2270 S Ridgeview Dr Ste 301, Yuma, AZ 85364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 341-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yuma Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate) Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 04, 2017
    very haapy with doctors care
    Fresno, CA — Apr 04, 2017
    About Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043388481
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Internship
    • University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • MIT
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chulamorkodt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chulamorkodt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chulamorkodt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chulamorkodt works at Yuma Urology Center Pllc in Yuma, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Chulamorkodt’s profile.

    Dr. Chulamorkodt has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chulamorkodt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chulamorkodt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chulamorkodt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chulamorkodt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chulamorkodt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

