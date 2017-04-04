Overview of Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD

Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chulamorkodt works at Yuma Urology Center Pllc in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.