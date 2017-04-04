Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chulamorkodt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natakom Chulamorkodt, MD is an Urology Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.
1
Yuma Pulmonary Associates LLC2275 S Elks Ln, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 341-1900
2
Yuma Urology Center2270 S Ridgeview Dr Ste 301, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 341-1900
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
very haapy with doctors care
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043388481
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- University of IL Medical Center at Chicago
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- MIT
- Urology
