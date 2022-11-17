Overview of Dr. Natali Balog, MD

Dr. Natali Balog, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Granger, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.



Dr. Balog works at Rheumatology Main Street in Granger, IN with other offices in South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.