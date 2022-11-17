Dr. Natali Balog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natali Balog, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natali Balog, MD
Dr. Natali Balog, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Granger, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.
Dr. Balog works at
Dr. Balog's Office Locations
Rheumatology Main Street6901 N Main St Ste 102, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 647-4500
Medpoint Urgent Care Main Street6913 N Main St, Granger, IN 46530 Directions (574) 647-4500
The South Bend Clinic211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 234-8161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
After pleading with many doctors that I'm having issues she's the only one who listened and took the time to care, I'm walking better and starting to feel human again, Thank You!
About Dr. Natali Balog, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1578552386
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
