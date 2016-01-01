Overview

Dr. Natalia Anikin, MD is a Dermatologist in Wheeling, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE.



Dr. Anikin works at Healthy Trust Immediate Medical Center in Wheeling, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Herpes Simplex Infection and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.