Dr. Natalia Anikin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anikin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Anikin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalia Anikin, MD is a Dermatologist in Wheeling, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Anikin works at
Locations
-
1
Healthy Trust Immediate Medical Center342 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090 Directions (773) 572-0032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anikin?
About Dr. Natalia Anikin, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1194805044
Education & Certifications
- ORENBURG MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anikin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anikin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anikin works at
Dr. Anikin has seen patients for Shingles, Herpes Simplex Infection and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anikin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anikin speaks Russian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anikin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anikin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anikin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anikin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.