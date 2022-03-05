Dr. Balytsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natalia Balytsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natalia Balytsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Balytsky works at
1
Integrated Pain Management Medical Group1 Daniel Burnham Ct Ste 400, San Francisco, CA 94109 Directions (415) 409-7364
2
San Francisco Multi-specialty Medical Group1144 Sonoma Ave Ste 105, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 202-5606
3
Satellite Office1500 Southgate Ave Ste 202, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 351-8299
4
San Francisco Multi-specialty Med Grp2923 Webster St Ste 202, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 451-4142
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing her for treatment for almost 4 years she is very knowledgeable very friendly she has been treating me for pain i recommend her to every one.
About Dr. Natalia Balytsky, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Norwegian
- 1326146705
- LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
