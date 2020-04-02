Dr. Natalia Alejandro Cordero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alejandro Cordero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Alejandro Cordero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology741 County Rd 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 728-3898Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology (OBGYN)1414 E Main St Ste 1, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-3898Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Post-menopausal and uncomfortable with pelvic pain, Dr Alejandro put me at ease with her friendly approach and gentle examination. The office was sparkling clean and well-managed. On followup, Dr Alejandro spoke in understandable terminology and allowed plenty of time for questions. She made me feel important.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104019496
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico Program
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
Dr. Alejandro Cordero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alejandro Cordero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alejandro Cordero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alejandro Cordero has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Atrophic Vaginitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alejandro Cordero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alejandro Cordero speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Alejandro Cordero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alejandro Cordero.
