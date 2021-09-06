See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD

Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Dvorak works at Puget Sound Physicians in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dvorak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Hospital Medical Center
    1035 116th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 688-5000
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Natalia Dvorak, MD, PLLC
    1600 116th Ave NE Ste 104, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 454-5758

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Preeclampsia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 06, 2021
    Dr. Dvorak is a great member of our outstanding medical team. She has taken the time to know me the person, my history and the needs of my aging body as it changes. There is more to women’s health than birthing babies. I had successful stage 1 uterine cancer surgery 20 plus years ago. That history makes some of the changes with age not straight forward decisions to maintain mental and physical well being. Dr. Dvorak and I have had more than one delicate discussion in which I felt we had explored all options and I could make a sound decision. I walk out of my check ups knowing we have covered all that needs to be addressed and it is time to continue enjoying life.
    dW — Sep 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184860363
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • Smith College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalia Dvorak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dvorak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dvorak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dvorak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dvorak works at Puget Sound Physicians in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dvorak’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dvorak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dvorak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dvorak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dvorak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

