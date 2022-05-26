Dr. Botero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalia Botero, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalia Botero, MD
Dr. Natalia Botero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Botero works at
Dr. Botero's Office Locations
Jimenez & Siman MD LLC7000 SW 62nd Ave Ste 200A, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-9320
Doris Ison Pharmacy10300 SW 216th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 Directions (305) 253-5100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 665-9644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Womens Healthcare7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 3, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 665-1133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Echeverri has amazing bedside manner. She provided a great deal of reassurance and I felt comfortable talking through my concerns for the first time in years. I felt heard, well attended to and her solutions were manageable. Ten out of ten would recommend and look forward to being seen by her in the future.
About Dr. Natalia Botero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1356736383
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Botero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Botero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Botero works at
Dr. Botero has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Botero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.