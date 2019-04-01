Dr. Filipof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Natalia Filipof, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Natalia Filipof, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Eastside Dermatology32743 23 Mile Rd Ste 230, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (313) 884-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor. She is very thorough.
About Dr. Natalia Filipof, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Dermatology
Dr. Filipof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Filipof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filipof.
