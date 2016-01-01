Overview

Dr. Natalia Hochbaum, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Hochbaum works at NBIMC - Heart Failure & Transplant in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.