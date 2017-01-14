Dr. Kazakevich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalia Kazakevich, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalia Kazakevich, MD
Dr. Natalia Kazakevich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in McKinney, TX.
Dr. Kazakevich works at
Dr. Kazakevich's Office Locations
Collin County Mhmr Dba Lifepath1416 N Church St, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 548-4969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am a psychotherapist and had a patient in common with Dr.Kazakevich. In my experiences with her, she was warm, professional, knowledgeable, and very present to discuss client concerns. I would readily refer to her again.
About Dr. Natalia Kazakevich, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1447570999
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazakevich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazakevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazakevich works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazakevich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazakevich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazakevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazakevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.