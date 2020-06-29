Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korneeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD
Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Siberian State Medical University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Korneeva's Office Locations
-
1
Denali OBGYN3976 University Lake Dr Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- Cigna
- Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization (CCO)
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Willamette Valley Community Health (WVCH)
Ratings & Reviews
Natalia Korneeva the best doctor ????
About Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education &amp; Research Center University
- Siberian State Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korneeva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korneeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Korneeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Korneeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korneeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korneeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korneeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.