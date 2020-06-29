See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Anchorage, AK
Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD

Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Siberian State Medical University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Adventist Health Portland.

Dr. Korneeva works at Denali OBGYN in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Korneeva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denali OBGYN
    Denali OBGYN
3976 University Lake Dr Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508
(907) 931-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Adventist Health Portland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cysts
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Ovarian Cysts
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Dilation and Curettage
Endocervical Curettage
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
In Vitro Fertilization
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Oophorectomy
Osteoporosis
Pap Smear
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sympathectomy
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • Cigna
    • Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization (CCO)
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBMS
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Health Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Willamette Valley Community Health (WVCH)

    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Natalia Korneeva, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
English
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467674275
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education &amp;amp; Research Center University
    Medical Education
    • Siberian State Medical University
