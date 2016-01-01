Dr. Lukankina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalia Lukankina, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalia Lukankina, MD
Dr. Natalia Lukankina, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from VORONEZ MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Lukankina's Office Locations
Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island111 Brewster St, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 729-2582
Children's Neurodevelopment Center Providence Ri335R Prairie Ave Ste 1A, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 444-5685
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natalia Lukankina, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1043466154
Education & Certifications
- VORONEZ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
