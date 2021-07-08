Overview

Dr. Natalia Montoya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.



Dr. Montoya works at NATALIA A MONTOYA MD INC in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.