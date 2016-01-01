Overview of Dr. Natalia Murinova, MD

Dr. Natalia Murinova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY KOMENSKEHO / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Murinova works at Neurology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.