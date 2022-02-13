Overview of Dr. Natalia Pushkin, MD

Dr. Natalia Pushkin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Pushkin works at COPC Internal Medicine Group in Westerville, OH with other offices in Canal Winchester, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.