Dr. Natalie Saprykina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saprykina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Saprykina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natalie Saprykina, MD
Dr. Natalie Saprykina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Novosibirsk Medical Institute|Novosibirskij Medicinskij Institut and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Saprykina works at
Dr. Saprykina's Office Locations
-
1
Denali OBGYN3976 University Lake Dr Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 519-2659
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saprykina?
Dr. Saprynkina and her staff are absolutely phenomenal! She has been an amazing OB physician, going out of her way to ensure she personally delivered all three of my boys. Dr. Saprynkina has also provided exceptional care for my own personal gynecology issues. She and the entire staff at Denali OB/GYN are caring, courteous, patient, and thorough. Dr. Saprynkina had always ensured that I receive outstanding care, has never made me feel rushed, and takes the time to thoroughly discuss what my needs are, and how they can be resolved. I highly recommend her care and expertise and am grateful to be a patient of hers.
About Dr. Natalie Saprykina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720184369
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University Of Ks Med Center
- Novosibirsk Medical Institute|Novosibirskij Medicinskij Institut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saprykina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saprykina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saprykina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saprykina works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Saprykina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saprykina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saprykina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saprykina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.