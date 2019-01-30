Overview

Dr. Natalia Southerland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.



Dr. Southerland works at BRAND NEW MED , PLLC in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

