Dr. Natalia Tirado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Natalia Tirado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brunswick, GA. They graduated from Ibero American University (UNIBE) School of Medicine - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and is affiliated with Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus.
Locations
SGPA - Endocrinology & Diabetes3025 Shrine Rd Ste 150, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (912) 466-5601
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaar was fabulous. I wish I had known her years ago. She completely turned my husband's diabetes around and lowered his A1C by 2 whole points in just a few months. She is the best!
About Dr. Natalia Tirado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1578818506
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (Permian Basin) - Odessa, TX
- Ibero American University (UNIBE) School of Medicine - Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tirado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tirado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tirado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirado. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.