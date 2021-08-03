Overview of Dr. Natalia Veselova, MD

Dr. Natalia Veselova, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Latham, NY. They graduated from Novosibirsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Veselova works at NATALIA VESELOVA MD in Latham, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gout, Arthritis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.