Overview of Dr. Natalia Villate, MD

Dr. Natalia Villate, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.



Dr. Villate works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.