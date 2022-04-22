See All Ophthalmologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Natalia Villate, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Natalia Villate, MD

Dr. Natalia Villate, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point.

Dr. Villate works at Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute in Plantation, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villate's Office Locations

    Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute
    850 S Pine Island Rd Ste A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 741-5555
    Fort Lauderdale Office
    1930 NE 47th St Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 741-5555
    Fort Lauderdale Eye Institute
    850 S Pine Island Rd # A100, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 741-5555
    Amicus Medical Centers of Boca
    9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 126, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 487-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anti-Angiogenesis Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 22, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Villate for several years. She has always been the utmost caring professional. She is always patient with me when I ask for clarification and she answers my questions in a way for me to understand my condition. My condition is long term so I hope I'll be able to see her for my eyes for many years to come.
    Apr 22, 2022
    About Dr. Natalia Villate, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1902010861
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Univ of Miami|Fundacion Oftalmologica Nacionalbogota
    • U Del Rosario|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • U Pierre Et Marie Curie|University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Colegio Mayor De Nuestra Senora Del Rosario, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalia Villate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Villate has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Villate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.