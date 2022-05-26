Overview of Dr. Natalie Afshari, MD

Dr. Natalie Afshari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Afshari works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Contact Lens Treatment and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.