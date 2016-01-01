Dr. Azar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Azar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Natalie Azar, MD
Dr. Natalie Azar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Azar works at
Dr. Azar's Office Locations
1
Center for Arthritis & Autoimmunity333 E 38th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 598-6516Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natalie Azar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, German
- 1033183181
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azar works at
Dr. Azar has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azar speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Azar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.