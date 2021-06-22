Dr. Natalie Ballas, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Ballas, DDS
Overview
Dr. Natalie Ballas, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Canby, OR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ballas works at
Locations
Holly Street Dental300 N Holly St, Canby, OR 97013 Directions (503) 207-2651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ballas is the most kind gentle dentist I have ever known 1000% caring Can’t recommend her enough!
About Dr. Natalie Ballas, DDS
- Dentistry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235488842
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ballas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballas works at
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballas.
