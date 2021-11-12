Dr. Natalie Barclay, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barclay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Barclay, DDS
Dr. Natalie Barclay, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Queensbury, NY.
Locations
1st Advantage Dental Queensbury US 91092 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 507-9671
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Natalie Barclay, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1124112131
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barclay has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barclay accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barclay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barclay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
243 patients have reviewed Dr. Barclay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barclay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barclay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barclay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.