Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Natalie Bello, MD

Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Natalie Bello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Bello works at CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Milstein Hospital Building
    177 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Arrhythmia Screening
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Thrombolysis
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Septal Defect
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Natalie Bello, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609068972
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital- Columbia University
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital- Columbia University
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
