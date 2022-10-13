Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Berger, MD
Dr. Natalie Berger, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.
Mount Sinai West1000 10th Ave Ste 3A35, New York, NY 10019 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
The Blavatnik Family-Chelsea Medical Center325 W 15th St Fl 1, New York, NY 10011 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Berger is an amazing hematologist/oncologist. She is extremely caring, patient, and knowledgeable. She listens to her patients concerns/problems and lets them know that she is there for them. Her examinations and feedback are always given in a non-rushed environment. I am very happy to recommend Dr. Berger to anyone needing a breast cancer doctor.
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1285071456
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
