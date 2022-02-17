Overview of Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD

Dr. Natalie Borodoker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.



Dr. Borodoker works at Eye Surgery & Aesthetics in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.