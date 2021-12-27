Overview of Dr. Natalie Braggs, MD

Dr. Natalie Braggs, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Braggs works at CHI Memorial Arthritis and Rheumatology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.