Dr. Natalie Campo, MD
Dr. Natalie Campo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
They are accepting new patients.
320 31st Ave N # A, Nashville, TN 37203
My trusted counselor searched on my behalf for someone who "treats the whole person, as a person, and doesn't just write prescriptions". He told me later that people he knew and respected had instantly recommended Dr. Campo from that description. I have been seeing her, as needed, and she has helped me to deal with grief/PTSD with compassion for myself, but also, constantly working for a better life experience for myself, and therefore -for my family and loved ones. She is the most open-minded Dr I've ever met and has encouraged me to be the same. My true faith is in God alone, and not in any Dr. -I am so grateful that God introduced me to Dr Campo, I believe, as a Powerful learning and encouragement tool, and a strong human partner in my life journey. She is a highly intelligent medical doctor clearly, but the EQ that Drs are often missing is in her, in abundance. She says "We did _____ together!",every time I try to give Her credit for my life getting better in some way. *****
Psychiatry
18 years of experience
- English
- 1073798658
Yale University
Yale University School of Medicine
Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Dr. Campo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Campo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campo.
