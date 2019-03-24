Overview

Dr. Natalie Cekleniak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Cekleniak works at Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.