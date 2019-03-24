Dr. Natalie Cekleniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cekleniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Cekleniak, MD
Dr. Natalie Cekleniak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Science (irms)94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-8286MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Westfield Office560 Springfield Ave Ste 102, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (973) 322-8286
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
She changed my life and gave me the family I wanted and needed.
About Dr. Natalie Cekleniak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790803773
- Brigham and Women's Hosp (Harvard Med Sch)
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hosp (Univ Penn Affiliate)
- Brown Medical School
- Haverford College
Dr. Cekleniak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cekleniak accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cekleniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cekleniak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cekleniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cekleniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cekleniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.