Dr. Natalie Crawford, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Natalie Crawford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Crawford works at Austin Fertility Institute in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Fertility Institute (South)
    2500 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 339-4234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 13, 2020
    We have had a great experience with Dr. Crawford. We had experienced five years of infertility and were seeing another doctor for over a year with no results. We decided to switch to her and got pregnant on our first round of IVF with Dr. Crawford. She actually gave us WAY more information during our consultation sessions than any previous doctor. During routine appointments (ultrasounds, etc) she is busier and you have to have questions ready. She has a great bedside manner and gave us hugs when we found out we were pregnant. I also had no problems with emails or communication. I could email her nurse, Erika, and get a response within an hour. I highly recommend her!
    Jamie Graham — May 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Crawford, MD
    About Dr. Natalie Crawford, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114186533
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crawford works at Austin Fertility Institute in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Crawford’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

