Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Crawford, MD
Overview
Dr. Natalie Crawford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Crawford works at
Locations
Austin Fertility Institute (South)2500 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 339-4234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have had a great experience with Dr. Crawford. We had experienced five years of infertility and were seeing another doctor for over a year with no results. We decided to switch to her and got pregnant on our first round of IVF with Dr. Crawford. She actually gave us WAY more information during our consultation sessions than any previous doctor. During routine appointments (ultrasounds, etc) she is busier and you have to have questions ready. She has a great bedside manner and gave us hugs when we found out we were pregnant. I also had no problems with emails or communication. I could email her nurse, Erika, and get a response within an hour. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Natalie Crawford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114186533
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Auburn University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
