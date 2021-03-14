See All Dermatologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Natalie Curcio, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (56)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Natalie Curcio, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Curcio works at Curcio Dermatology in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Curcio Dermatology
    2125 Bandywood Dr, Nashville, TN 37215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 679-9011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 14, 2021
    Great visit. Dr Curcio was comprehensive and had excellent bedside manner.
    — Mar 14, 2021
    About Dr. Natalie Curcio, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124175096
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Total Skin & Beauty Dermatology Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University
    Residency
    Internship
    • George Washington Univ Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Natalie Curcio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Curcio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Curcio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curcio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curcio works at Curcio Dermatology in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Curcio’s profile.

    Dr. Curcio speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Curcio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curcio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curcio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curcio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

