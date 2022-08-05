Dr. Natalie Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Diaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Diaz, MD
Dr. Natalie Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center Torrance5215 Torrance Blvd # 300, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5361
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Who is extremely patient and carefully listens to the patient’s problems and explains her recommendations thoroughly. She carefully examines her patients and describes their progress or lack of progress. I would strongly recommend Dr Diaz to anyone with a movement disorder.
About Dr. Natalie Diaz, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871516492
Education & Certifications
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
