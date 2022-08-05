Overview of Dr. Natalie Diaz, MD

Dr. Natalie Diaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Diaz works at Providence Little Company of Mary Torrance in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.