Dr. Natalie Domangue-Shiflett, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Natalie Domangue-Shiflett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.

Dr. Domangue-Shiflett works at Mcmillan Medical Center in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mcmillan Medical Center Physicians Clinic Pllc
    4750 N FIVE MILE RD, Boise, ID 83713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 375-0500
  2. 2
    Pioneer Family Medicine Pllc
    4740 N Penngrove Way Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 938-3663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Focus Vision Therapy Center
    13150 W Persimmon Ln, Boise, ID 83713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 965-0905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Natalie Domangue-Shiflett, MD

    • Family Medicine
    22 years of experience
    • 22 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1376510123
    • 1376510123
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education

    Dr. Domangue-Shiflett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Domangue-Shiflett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domangue-Shiflett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domangue-Shiflett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domangue-Shiflett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

