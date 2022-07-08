Overview of Dr. Natalie Driessen, MD

Dr. Natalie Driessen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Driessen works at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Yucaipa, CA and Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.