Dr. Natalie Driessen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driessen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Driessen, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Driessen, MD
Dr. Natalie Driessen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Driessen works at
Dr. Driessen's Office Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Medical Center11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-4330
- 2 34428 Yucaipa Blvd Unit E117, Yucaipa, CA 92399 Directions (909) 558-4330
-
3
Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Specialists44311 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 773-6616
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Desert Oasis Healthcare
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Driessen?
Meeting Dr. Driessen you will believe how she sincerely wants to help you. She has the skills and patience to provide you w/the ultimate care which is difficult to find in the Coachella Valley. Very caring, great follow-up, I feel fortunate that she is one of my doctors.
About Dr. Natalie Driessen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1619174521
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driessen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driessen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driessen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driessen works at
Dr. Driessen has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driessen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Driessen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driessen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driessen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driessen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.