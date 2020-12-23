See All Family Doctors in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Natalie Ellis, MD

Family Medicine
3.1 (31)
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Natalie Ellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ellis works at Natural Concierge Medicine in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in St Petersburg, FL.

Locations

    Natalie Ellis, MD
    Natalie Ellis, MD
2520 Central Ave, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712
(727) 203-4207
    Dr Natalie Ellis 2520 Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 203-4207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Humana
    Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Outstanding information provided! Really knows and understands her profession and the needs of her patients.
    Ray Scott — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Ellis, MD
    About Dr. Natalie Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770593634
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • A4M
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Portsmouth Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

