Offers telehealth
Dr. Natalie Faith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Land O Lakes, FL. They completed their residency with University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Faith's Office Locations
Florida Medical Clinic2100 Via Bella Blvd Ste 201, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 Directions (813) 782-1234
Florida Medical Clinic - Rheumatology4012 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 782-1234
Florida Medical Clinic, Rheumatology38135 Market Square Dr Ste 220, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 782-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr. Faith is a compassionate doctor. She listens and her staff is always on top of things. Making her practice well organized. Debbie is an amazing receptionist.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1114185808
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faith has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Faith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.