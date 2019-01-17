Dr. Natalie Fitton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Fitton, MD
Dr. Natalie Fitton, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Regional Radiology1202 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
My diagnosis of breast cancer was a shock and I was in a panic about what was to come. Dr. Fitton was the most calming and reassuring person when I needed it most! She was kind and very thorough in explaining everything she was going to do in the breast biopsy and during the biopsy made sure that I knew about all that was happening. When the diagnosis was cancer she took all the time that I needed to explain, comfort, and answer my questions. I could not have been as strong without her.
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Fitton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fitton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
