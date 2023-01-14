Dr. Natalie Gaida, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Gaida, DDS
Dr. Natalie Gaida, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Almont, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan School of Dentistry.
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Almont606 N Main St, Almont, MI 48003 Directions (810) 798-8585
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Her dentistry is amazing. Never felt her injections and have never had a more relaxing experience. She is a 100% the Best dentist I've ever had. Too bad they let her go. She is the most caring, thoughtful and kind person I know. She will be missed by patients and staff??. This new company is not recommended. Not the same office. That's why I gave notice and left.
- University of Michigan School of Dentistry
