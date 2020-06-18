Overview

Dr. Natalie Garcia-Montoya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Garcia-Montoya works at St. Jude Heritage Health Foundation Laboratory in Anaheim, CA with other offices in Fullerton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.