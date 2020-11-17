Dr. Natalie Giammanco, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giammanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Giammanco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cullman Regional Medical Center.
The Euler Clinic2116 Chapel Hill Rd, Hoover, AL 35216 Directions (205) 822-8038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Alabama Podiatry Care1301 Center Point Pkwy Ste 12, Birmingham, AL 35215 Directions (205) 854-6633
Alabama Podiatry Care211 1st St S # A, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 620-1823
Heartcare PC1985 AL Highway 157 Ste A, Cullman, AL 35058 Directions (205) 854-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Cullman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have lymphedema in my legs and feet neuropathy in my legs and feet and I was still experiencing pain in my left foot I went to a neurologist a vascular surgeon and thank goodness I was referred to Dr G she knew what it was immediately treated it relieved the pain that I had suffered with and made me a very happy person. She is awesome.
About Dr. Natalie Giammanco, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1427020171
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Giammanco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giammanco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giammanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giammanco speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Giammanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giammanco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giammanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giammanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.