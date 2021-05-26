Overview of Dr. Natalie Godbee, DO

Dr. Natalie Godbee, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.



Dr. Godbee works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.