Dr. Natalie Gregory, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Gregory, MD
Dr. Natalie Gregory, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Dr. Gregory's Office Locations
LowCountry OB/GYN - Mt. Pleasant851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 201, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 884-5133
LowCountry OB/GYN - Georgetown2199 N Fraser St Ste B, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 884-5133
LowCountry OB/GYN - Park West10 Farmfield Ave Ste A, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 884-5133
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Simplifi
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Always a great experience. Dr. Gregory always makes me feel comfortable and excited about my pregnancy milestones. She is very personable and relatable. Enjoying our pregnancy journey with her!
About Dr. Natalie Gregory, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Presbyterian College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.