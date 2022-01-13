Overview of Dr. Natalie Hage, MD

Dr. Natalie Hage, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY.



Dr. Hage works at Signature Obgyn in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.