Dr. Natalie Higgins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Higgins works at EvergreenHealth Ear, Nose & Throat Care in Kirkland, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.