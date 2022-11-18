See All Podiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Natalie Hua, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (35)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Natalie Hua, DPM

Dr. Natalie Hua, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Hua works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hua's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC
    395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 382-8200
  2. 2
    Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital
    1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 882-0696
  3. 3
    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office
    5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 784-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Natalie Hua, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1326489998
