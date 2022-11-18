Dr. Hua has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natalie Hua, DPM
Overview of Dr. Natalie Hua, DPM
Dr. Natalie Hua, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Hua's Office Locations
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute PC395 N Silverbell Rd Ste 101, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 382-8200
Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital1601 W Saint Marys Rd, Tucson, AZ 85745 Directions (520) 882-0696
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 784-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Hua is patient oriented while listening to the issues,assessing the problems and planning for options and solutions.She simplified the message by reviewing my xrays ( present vs past),pointing out the changes ,listing options for treatment and pain relief. Being an RN and knowing the criteria for care Dr Hua set a new standard for excellence.
About Dr. Natalie Hua, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326489998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hua has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Hua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.