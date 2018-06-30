Overview of Dr. Natalie Johnson, MD

Dr. Natalie Johnson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Dr. Natalie Johnson in West Orange, NJ with other offices in East Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.