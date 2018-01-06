Overview of Dr. Natalie Jones, MD

Dr. Natalie Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at OhioHealth Breast & Cancer Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.