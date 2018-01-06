Dr. Natalie Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Natalie Jones, MD
Dr. Natalie Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
OhioHealth Breast & Cancer Surgeons500 Thomas Ln Ste 2B, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-2280
Ohiohealth Dublin Methodist Hospital7500 Hospital Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8000
Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5000Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Ohiohealth Dublin Cancer Center6700 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 566-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was my second opinion forbreast surgery.. She ran additional tests and found that I also had lung cancer that was not related to my breast cancer. She expedited additional work ups and called as soon as she had the results, most of the time it was the same day as the test. She was very helpful and understanding during my meltdown dealing with. multiple cancers and therefore surgeries.. I wish all my doctors were like her.
About Dr. Natalie Jones, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1104032903
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.